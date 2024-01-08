A Nigerian couple has wowed netizens on their wedding day following the decision of the groom to make his bride's hair

The bride also showed that she had gifted hands as she did her make-up by herself, which looked good on her

Several persons commended the efforts of the couple in handling some parts of their wedding and saving some costs for the day

A Nigerian couple has got some people excited as they showed how gifted they are in handling some aspects of their wedding.

The groom, who is a hair stylist, made the hair of his bride, which looked neat and beautiful on her. Also, the bride was not left out as she showed her make-up skills by beautifying her face for her special day.

Nigerian couple help each other on wedding day, excite netizens. Source: @israelsofttouch/Instagram

Source: Instagram

See a video of the couple preparing for their wedding below:

Netizens praise couple for helping each other on wedding day

Several persons commended the couple for helping themselves out and also saving costs. See some of their reactions below:

@mandy__chuks:

"And the husband is a very good stylist…my sister you’ve escaped paying 25k for each installation."

@sirprais.e:

"Nah make una born pikin wey go be fashion designers and event planner remain. So, if people won do party, nah to call una family. Dem no fit carry una money go anywhere."

@bellatokyo_:

"No, I don’t want this. That day we are both meant to be pampered, the job should be done by another but they look good."

@elleen_joee:

"I smell stinginess."

@ziccochris:

"As you no pay for make up and hair …. You sha pay MC ,DJ, the suit and wedding gown … abi Na you do that one too?"

@lipsybaby1:

"Seriously this 2024 I must locate my sweetheart and my sweetheart. Wherever you dey u must locate me."

@crea_myhoney:

"I find this beautiful, who is single?"

@ceci_signature:

"Sha me I be tailor, I'm making my gown, I need a husband who is into wedding cakes and event decorations, let's save cost this 2024."

@an_na_bella11:

"God when. So beautiful. God bless their union."

@sian_.m:

"Couples should please have their own Instagram. You are giving us pressure."

@_ade.bola:

"You no pay for dress too. He said e sweet. Baba God aw far na. The guy u send gimme no sabi anything than to gimme money."

Male hairstylist makes his wife's hair on their wedding day

Legit.ng earlier reported how a romantic video of a man making his wife's hair on the morning of their wedding went viral and stunned TikTokers.

In a short clip posted by Excel Hair Lab, the man, who is a hairstylist carefully handled his wife's bridal hair makeover.

A lot of people expressed admiration for the hair made by the man after the video was shared on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng