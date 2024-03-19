A lady rocked an expensive abaya attire in a video which looked glamorous on her and got many people talking

She noted that her purple and white dress cost N1.35m and some people wondered if it came with long life and prosperity

According to some netizens, the lady could be joking about the price of the outfit because it wasn't worth that amount

A lady showed her love for expensive fashion as she adorned a purple and white abaya outfit which gave her an elegant look.

In a video posted by @amebo_of_ilorin on Instagram, the expensive dress cost N1.35m, and it got many mouths talking about the actual worth of the attire.

Some people said that it could be that she wanted to say that her outfit was worth N135k or even N13,500 but she mistakenly added extra zeros.

She combined her beautiful attire with a black hijab and her makeup was also on point. In the video, the lady was seen dancing to a Muslim song as she displayed different angles of her attire.

Check out the lady's Abaya attire in the video below:

Reactions trail lad's N1.35m Abaya dress

Many social media users have reacted to the lady's expensive dress that was shared by @amebo_of_ilorin on Instagram. Check out some of the comments below:

@hor_pe_yemi22:

"This is too cheap for my baby, I’d rather go for N10,350,000 own."

@elmahbuub_official:

"Buy one and carry the vendor."

@olatunji89:

"Na mistake the last three 000 take enter."

@a_kan_nbi:

"Am I buying it with the person wearing it to advertise it ni?"

@raylouisagha02:

"Does it come with the model?"

@demola_sodiq:

"1.3m kobo abi naira?"

@olorilaw2:

"Maybe she meant 135k."

@bello_geee:

"This one is too cheap, I need the most expensive one for my babe, I wan to use love to spoil that girl."

@d_shadykay:

"Can someone please pronounce that among of money for me?"

@ciityboy001:

"Even for Ramadan una still get mind dey tensiòn people."

Abaya selling for N1.8m causes stir online

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of an abaya priced at N1.8m had gone viral on social media.

The exorbitant price of the abaya has sparked humorous comments from online users, with some jokingly asking if it is bulletproof.

In a similar story, Oba Elegushi's second wife, Hadiza Adeosola Elegushi was sported in an N2.9m abaya.

