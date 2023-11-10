"She is Entering My Eyes": Drama as Lady Dresses as Nun on Costume Day, Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady posted a video showing how she and her coursemates dressed as they observed a costume day in their school
- In a funny video, the lady dressed up as a nun, impressing many fans who saw the video on TikTok
- Her coursemates represented different things with their dress sense; one of them dressed up as a prisoner
A lady dressed as a nun to school and stole the show as all eyes were focused on her.
In a video trending on TikTok, the lady said it was her school's costume day, and she decided to dress as a nun.
The clip shows that she was not the only one dressed in a special way to school on that day.
Many other students dressed in various ways to represent different things as well as professional callings.
For instance, a student dressed as a prisoner while another dressed up as a nurse. Also, another student dressed as a preacher, while another dressed as a doctor.
There was also a student who dressed as a prophetess. A particular student dressed himself in the traditional way.
Attention was focused on the lady who dressed as a nun. Many netizens commented on her appearance. The clip was posted by @preshyivy.
Netizens react as lady goes to school dressed as a nun
@Stephen Bello said:
"The nun and the prisoner got my 100 rating."
@Qwin Vicky said:
"That doctor enter my eye no be lie."
@ThankGod commented:
"The first girl, come enter heaven, make I see."
@Lanre A. Moshood said:
"That guy with the police uniform, make e just dey continue. E don find him calling."
@Flo__ss said:
"Omo the nun na mind blower."
@DJ TEMPUL said:
"The first girl day enter my eye I swear."
@noramildred said:
"Help me tell that your prisoner say I wan be his fellow inmate."
Video shows priests writing examination
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man posted a video showing when priests wrote an examination.
The video showed the men of God in a big hall which had staggered seats.
Also, there was a copy of the Holy Bible on each of the seats.
Source: Legit.ng