"She is Entering My Eyes": Drama as Lady Dresses as Nun on Costume Day, Video Trends
People

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian lady posted a video showing how she and her coursemates dressed as they observed a costume day in their school
  • In a funny video, the lady dressed up as a nun, impressing many fans who saw the video on TikTok
  • Her coursemates represented different things with their dress sense; one of them dressed up as a prisoner

A lady dressed as a nun to school and stole the show as all eyes were focused on her.

In a video trending on TikTok, the lady said it was her school's costume day, and she decided to dress as a nun.

Nigerian lady dresses up as a nun to school.
The lady said her school was observing costumes day. Photo credit: TikTok/@preshyivy.
Source: TikTok

The clip shows that she was not the only one dressed in a special way to school on that day.

Many other students dressed in various ways to represent different things as well as professional callings.

For instance, a student dressed as a prisoner while another dressed up as a nurse. Also, another student dressed as a preacher, while another dressed as a doctor.

There was also a student who dressed as a prophetess. A particular student dressed himself in the traditional way.

Attention was focused on the lady who dressed as a nun. Many netizens commented on her appearance. The clip was posted by @preshyivy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as lady goes to school dressed as a nun

@Stephen Bello said:

"The nun and the prisoner got my 100 rating."

@Qwin Vicky said:

"That doctor enter my eye no be lie."

@ThankGod commented:

"The first girl, come enter heaven, make I see."

@Lanre A. Moshood said:

"That guy with the police uniform, make e just dey continue. E don find him calling."

@Flo__ss said:

"Omo the nun na mind blower."

@DJ TEMPUL said:

"The first girl day enter my eye I swear."

@noramildred said:

"Help me tell that your prisoner say I wan be his fellow inmate."

Video shows priests writing examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man posted a video showing when priests wrote an examination.

The video showed the men of God in a big hall which had staggered seats.

Also, there was a copy of the Holy Bible on each of the seats.

Source: Legit.ng

