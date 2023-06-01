Students of the University of Benin had a recycled fashion runway show and a video from the event has gone viral

In the now-trending clip shared on Instagram, the students are seen displaying their costumes made from different materials

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Social media users have applauded some varsity students over their impressive runway show.

Photos of some students in their costumes Credit: @chinnysblogg

Source: Instagram

A video posted by @chinnysblogg shows the creatives - believed to be students of the University of Benin - showing off their head-turning ensembles on the runway.

The event was a recycled fashion show and the talented young people made sure to deliver in style.

One student is seen in an ensemble made of colourful plastic cups and spoons while another student sported a dress made of nylon bags.

There was one lady who came on the runway dressed in a ballgown made from cement bags.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of varsity students in recycled fashion costumes

pbellebeautyng:

"All creative ! I don’t even know who to choose."

oziomamagaret:

"Plastic nylon and tree so creative well done guys."

carynlawrence:

"I love their creativity."

pinerjones007:

"Who’s their mentor? Definitely Tiannah."

pretty_blessing33:

"all the designs look amazing... creativity.well done."

_onyibekee:

"Everybody ate."

"Inspired by Kanye West": Man rocks jacket made of plastic bottles, video goes viral

One man's decision to step out in a unique ensemble has earned him quite the attention on social media.

In a video posted by blogger, Tunde Ednut, the blonde-haired young man was seen singing his rendition of Ruger's hit song, Asiwaju.

While the rendition was quite impressive, his odd choice of clothing seemed to steal the spotlight. The young man sported a jacket made of black and red plastic bottles neatly arranged in strings.

Video of lady in basket top goes viral, leaves social media users amused: "She wan do carpenter work"

Uorfi is a popular Indian fashionista known for her avant-garde looks, and one of them has gone viral, leaving many Nigerians amused.

A visit to her Instagram page, @urf7i, sees the petite celebrity rocking eccentric pieces made from hair, and bubble gum. One video even sees her rocking a jacket made of tiny teddy bears.

One video, captured by @voompa, showing her arrival at an event, sees her sporting a rather interesting ensemble featuring a basket-like panel attached to the front of her top.

Source: Legit.ng