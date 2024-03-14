A lady at a wedding expressed excitement after she won the best-dressed and was gifted N200k by the couple

She adorned a green and black dress that was slit by the side and she combined it with a peach 'gele'

Her makeup was also on point as she showed off her attire on the memorable occasion to the admiration of many

An asoebi lady Jessica Isusu looked adorable as she turned up in a glamorous outfit that won her the best-dressed at a wedding.

Asoebi lady gets reward for winning best-dressed a wedding. Image credit: @jexi_isu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some ladies on the memorable occasion showcased their outfits and the lady was picked by the bride with the best outfit.

She adorned a green and black dress that was slit at the front, which she combined with a peach 'gele'. Her accessories were also on point as they complemented her attire.

The beautiful lady received N200k for being gorgeously dressed and it got the attention of netizens who reacted after the video was shared online.

Check out the video of the lady who won the best-dressed at the wedding below:

Reactions to the best-dressed lady's prize

Some social media users have reacted to the asoebi lady winning the best-dressed outfit. Check out some of their comments below:

@warri_porsche;

"Una don start again oh. When I dey do asoebi una no bring all dis pattern come oh."

@flakey_pastry:

"I actually liked two of the other dresses more but she wore tf out of that dress, her beauty was everything."

@style_by_abena:

"Remember the dress didn’t expose her body before she won oh, if you like go make it just to look hot."

@djoscar_psnb:

"Congratulations. Mc show her how to hold the mic."

@iam_robertino:

"Una don dey do fashion show for weddings....lol....una go soon turn weddings to a runway beauty pageant. Nigeria my kwantry, una dey hot for dah side."

@jexi_isu:

"I won the money."

@fumzybeautyofficial:

"Na ojoro, the other girl dress fine to pass the one wey win."

@gt__apparel:

"A sign to invest in your outfit."

@amokeade3:

"Beef go dey for group."

