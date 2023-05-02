Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, went all out for his beautiful wife Chioma's birthday

The Timeless crooner purchased four designer bags worth over N4.6 million and a custom Richard Mille watch worth over N90 million

Recall a short while ago, the singer spent N16m on his cousin's 30th birthday and gifted him a Rolex

One thing Davido will always do is go all out for the ones he loves. And when it concerns his '002', money is not a problem.

Photos of Davido and Chioma's gifts. Credit: @davido, @mufasatundeednut

Chioma recently turned a year older, and to celebrate her, Davido reportedly got her some designer bags and a wristwatch.

In a post shared by Tunde Ednut, who is a friend of the singer, videos of four designer bags - three Birkin bags and a Dior bag customized with the name 'Chi' encrusted on it, can be seen.

An average Birkin bag costs about N4,603,700 ($10,000) while a Lady Dior bag costs about N2,439,961 ($5300).

In other slides, Davido was seen taking delivery of a custom Richard Mille watch, which matched his own. The couple were seen flaunting their matching designer watches.

Interestingly, the singer got her a Richard Mille RM011-03 Men Automatic Transparent Dial Stainless Steel Rubber Yellow Band watch.

While the cost of the make remains uncertain, an average RM watch costs about N92 million ($200,000).

Fans react as Davido buys designer gifts for Chioma

kumaatoza:

"When money enter love is sweeter".. No be lie."

moyosore_rise:

"He loves her Fr .. but he no easy fine fine girls too plenty."

bello_kemi:

"001 never disappoint for u jt keep making us happy by making 002 happy…we Dey wit u."

nnenna_blinks_:

"He sang it himself “Love is sweet when money enter Love is sweeter” I’m wishing them all the best. May they their union be forever blissful ❤️! #Ise"

tosinjuls:

"Thunder fire anybody that says money is not important in marriage/relationship."

Source: Legit.ng