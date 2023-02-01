US-based gospel singer Joy Ezeh popularly known as Endless Joy said Nigerian music is evolving

The Uncountable singer noted that it is not only Nigerian secular music that is enjoying the revolution going on in the world but also gospel music

The singer who is blessed with a sonorous voice revealed that she does not sing for the money but to praise and worship God

Sonorous gospel singer Joy Ezeh better known as Endless Joy has applauded the Nigerian music industry.

The Imo state-born artiste who is known for songs like Achiwalam, Chizaramekpere, and Uncountable said Nigerian gospel artists now getting global recognition. :

”Nigerian gospel artistes now get global recognition though it was not like that in the past. A lot has changed and we are thankful to God for what he is doing through us. We are no longer where we used to be”.

The fashionable songbird who also doubles as a content creator and motivational speaker also added that the Nigerian music industry is evolving and noted that a lot still needs to be done.

Nigerian music is becoming the rave of the moment across many climes, be it gospel or secular - Endless Joy

“The Nigerian music industry is dynamic and evolving. It is becoming the rave of the moment across many climes, be it gospel or secular. However, there is still work that has to be done on the sides of management, more funding and intellectual property”.

Asked about her biggest dream as an artist, the US-based singer said:

“My biggest dream as a gospel artiste is to be amongst renowned gospel ministers known for not just being blessed financially, but also for using my voice to edify the body of Christ globally, touch lives and bring down God’s glory. When gospel artistes are mentioned, I want to be among those who have inspired, rejigged and restored hope through my songs. I also want to become a viable vessel through which the Holy Spirit can minister”.

On what inspires her songs, she said:

"If you have listened to my songs, you will realize that I am not singing for fun or entertainment, it is to praise and worship God. It is a choice, it is from within. The joy is that I am gifted with such a voice. It is a debt I owe to God and as such, my inspiration is simply from God”.

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss signs Congolese talented singer Grace Lokwa to his music label

Nigeria's gospel sensation, Moses Bliss, announced the signing of Congolese gospel talent Grace Lokwa and Nigeria's gospel prospect Doris Joseph under his music imprint Spotlite Nation on Sunday, January 29.

While giving an account of how he signed the Congolese talent Bliss said it all happened when Lokwa sent him a DM on social media.

Bliss who serves as the CEO/owner of Spotlite Nation said the mission of the label is to saturate the world with gospel music and build a community where the gospel will be made available in all forms and all shapes.

