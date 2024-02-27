Reality star Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, has gotten the attention of her fans after she slayed in a Yoruba-themed outfit

She looked gorgeous in her blue aso-oke and 'gele', which she blended with silver bead earrings and necklace

The beautiful lady rocked the attire to the premiere of Kunle Afolayan's series 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre'

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, looked glamorous as she adorned a Yoruba-themed outfit for an event.

Phyna looks gorgeous in Yoruba attire for Kunle Afolayan's series premiere. Image credit: @unusualphyna/Instagram

She wore a blue aso-oke with a large 'gele' that gave her the 'all eyes on me vibe' at the series premiere of ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' in Lagos.

Her outfit looked dazzling as it did justice to her beauty. She also combined it with silver bead earrings and a necklace. The Edo-state indigene requested that her fans should give her a Yoruba name.

Phyna, who is also a Nollywood actress, captioned her photos on her Instagram page:

"I can’t control everything that happens to me, but I can control the way I respond to what happens. In my response is my power. Give me a Yoruba name. Let’s go! How I stepped out for Anikulapo the series."

Check out Phyna's outfit to the series premiere in the slides below:

Fans react to Phyna's premiere attire

Several fans of the reality star have reacted to her outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@regina.daniels:

"Asanwa."

@oghenekaroitene:

"My most beautiful Baby girl, daughter of Zion."

@jovial.ace:

"Blue, let’s gather here and give her a Yoruba name."

@nike_emr:

"Ahaaan hot hot."

@shawnfaqua:

"You smashed it!"

@itscheal:

"Otabor children too fine."

@uzee_usman:

"You look stunning."

@ceeehairs:

"Blue season."

@iam_alexcross:

"You look gorgeous Phyna. Take your flowers."

