Reality star Phyna celebrated Valentine's Day in a sultry attire, leaving little to the imagination of her fans

Her red outfit covered only the vital parts of her body and it exposed her curves, her thighs, and made her fans drool over her

In the caption of her photos, she noted that being single does not mean that no man wants her, she is simply taking her time

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, got the internet buzzing as she posted suggestive photos of herself on social media.

She glowed in a red bow-tie-themed outfit which she used to cover the vital parts of her body and expose other parts. Her hands held the bow-tie pattern that covered her upper body parts. The long piece of clothing flowed downwards to her legs.

Phyna looks ravishing on her revealing outfit. Image credit: @unusualphyna/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her nails were fixed and painted red and white, and her lace frontal hair was beautifully styled. She looked ravishing as she posed for her photoshoot.

The reality star captioned her photos on her Instagram page:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty se*xy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with."

Check out Phyna's photos in the slides below:

Reactions trail Phyna's outfit

Several people have reacted to the outfit of the BBNaija star. Check out some of their comments below:

@elvisduut:

"This is revenge on all the lovers who suffocated us yesterday. Baby girl tension them, na you get today."

@pharmsavi:

"Smoking hot."

@rantngist:

"Hey God!!. Phyna dey carry me go where I no know oo. Dripping."

@josephesther734:

"E choke."

@rachealgaius:

"Phyna don grow over night hip ooo."

@ezinnewilliams:

"This is fire! Someone call the fire service please, Phyna wants to burn down the internet."

@nanaofficial__1:

"See my baby now, who dey breathe?"

@therayztv:

"Have mercy on single guys biko nu Phyna."

@unusual_neche:

"Phyna give us more fire."

@racheledwardsofficial:

"Flawless baby."

Phyna dazzles in structured ensemble

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna had shared some new photos via her Instagram account which looked gorgeous on her.

The Level Up winner posed in a structured dress by celebrity designer, CEO Luminee.

This comes barely a few hours after news of the star being allegedly slammed with a N100m lawsuit by fellow BBNaija star, Chichi, surfaced.

Source: Legit.ng