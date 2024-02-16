Reality star Phyna decided to take her love for fashion to another as she recreated the dress of American socialite star Kylie Jenner

The outfit was made in a bow-tie design, and it revealed vital parts of their bodies as they posed for pictures

There was no difference in the styles as the BBNaija star nailed the outfit, and netizens shared their opinions of both dresses

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show winner Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, showed off her desire to be daring in fashion as she replicated the outfit of American socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

Phyna replicates Kylie Jenner's red dress and nails it. Image credit: @kyliejenner, @unusualphyna/Instagram

Kylie's red dress was designed in a bow-tie pattern, and pieces of the material got to the lower parts of her body while revealing her curves and other body parts. Phyna did not disappoint as she recreated the exact style for Valentine's Day.

She also ensured she made a classy hairstyle and adorned the right accessory of silver earrings to complement her look.

Check out Kylie's dress and that of Phyna's below:

Fans react to Phyna and Kylie's dress

Several fans of the reality star have reacted to her dress and that of the American socialite. Check out some of their comments below:

@thick_fina:

"Abeg Phyna fine make we no use hate.

@teru_empire:

"I’ll choose Phyna own self."

@nwaikualive:

"Phyna the winner."

@zinnycharms:

"This one Phyna really hit."

@owoo.angela:

"Phyna nailed it."

@empress_babymila:

"Hate aside Phyna gave the best look in this Valentine all over the world and again she is a beauty."

@t_tife11:

"Haters go think say she borrow wig. Phyna you fine jur."

@peacembang5:

"Hit.. love it more."

@presh8996:

"It a hit on a 100%."

@glowkadir:

"On this Phyna hit."

@findatengbeh:

"Definitely hit."

Phyna breaks the internet with breathtaking outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna celebrated Valentine's Day in a sultry attire, leaving little to the imagination of her fans.

Her red outfit covered only the vital parts of her body, exposing her curves and thighs, and making her fans drool over her.

In the caption of her photos, she noted that being single does not mean no man wants her, as she is simply taking her time.

