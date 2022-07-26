Bimbo Ademoye recently left her fans and followers buzzing with excitement over one of her latest photos

The tiny-waisted Nollywood sweetheart donned a form-fitting blue dress with a feather jacket

Her fans and followers who saw the photos could not help but drop lovely comments as they hailed the actress

Popular actress, Bimbo Ademoye, sure knows how to get her fans drooling and in awe.

The Nollywood film star, whose waist is the envy of many ladies due to how small it is, never misses an opportunity to show it off. This time is no different.

The actress slayed the blue look. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The Breaded Life star recently took to her Instagram page to share a stack of photos in which she donned a blue ensemble.

The sequin blue dress with a sweetheart neckline made sure to bring out her delectable curves while putting her flawless legs on display.

Sporting a Bob fringe, she paired the look with a lavish blue feather coat.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users shower compliments

spunkysessentials:

"You forgot to add Waist: by God you look stunning @bimboademoye."

efeirele:

"A beauty to behold."

nana_ahee:

"This is spectacular "

solange.hr_stores:

"You look soo goodddddddddd"

_.iamjuliet:

"This colour definitely looks good on you."

