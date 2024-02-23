A Nigerian lady Adejoke Lasisi has gotten netizens wowed after she displayed how she converted several sachets of Dangote salt into a handbag and a school bag

She was seen gathering the sachets of the product which she paired together to create a material

In the video, she later cut them into the shape she desired and combined them with other materials to get her finished product

A Nigerian TikTok user Adejoke Lasisi @adejokelasisi has shown her ability to create something from what she has at her disposal as she made two bags out of several empty sachets of Dangote salt.

Lady gets praises for designing bag with empty salt salts, Image credit: @adejokelasisi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, she was seen patching the sachets together to form one piece of material. She created a pattern for her bags and cut the sachet material into what she desired.

To add more beauty to her bags, she combined them with other materials. When she was done with the process, she had a fancy handbag and a small school bag for her son.

She captioned her video on her TikTok page:

"Who would have thought Dangote salt waste sachets would turn out this beautiful? What do you think of the outcome? We hope Dangote industry will see this and love it as much as we do."

Check out the process the lady took to make the bags in the video below:

Netizens hail the lady's bag making skill

Several TikTok users have commended the lady for her level of creativity. Check out their comments below:

@Ọmọrọdiọn Igbinediọn:

"If Na Gucci or Fendi do this one now them go put 10k dollars as price."

@Western:

"Your creativity game is top-notch."

@lipgloss Warrior:

"It would look really good as a large Tote bag."

@layofashion___store:

"I love it."

@The Gifted:

"This is creative.... well-done."

@_uzeed:

"Well done girl."

@Emoney:

"God bless your handwork."

@callmekingthai

"Perfect."

@alicia

"Amazing."

@florishworld:

"Nice concept."

Source: Legit.ng