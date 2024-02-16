A little girl got the attention of netizens after the corset dress she adorned in a photoshoot trended online

Her outfit was made of a purple 'gele' and peach dress that had a hip pad and also dropped on the ground excessively

Some social media users were displeased with her attire and they requested that her parents allow her to dress like a child

A little girl adorned a lovely corset dress that flowed to the ground and also gave her some curves. She combined her peach dress with a purple gele' and hand bag, which gave her the mummy of Lagos vibe.

Her attire was accessorised with gold earrings, a necklace, and bangles. She looked beautiful in her outfit but it was obvious she was too young to rock a style that is supposed to be for adults.

According to some people, the little girl should be allowed to dress like her age mates. She was also said to give the vibe of s a popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Check out the little girl's corset dress in the picture below:

Reactions trail little girl's corset dress

Several people have reacted to the outfit of the little girl. Check out some of their comments below:

@_makys:

"Not too cute, not too much, just too funny."

@jhiboo:

"They actually added hips to the dress or na too much of garri dey worry me? Naaah this is nonsense."

@jenniee_oken:

"Is she a kid or a little adult?"

@nicolevinofficial:

"Please let kids be kids what's with the hip padding."

@beckys_oven:

"I’m sorry but it makes her look like a dwarf."

@darahs__cut:

"Too much."

@zee_nap101:

"Veekee without James."

@thegirl_pena:

"Very unnecessary."

@drealcheftee:

"With all due respect, this is too much. Allow kids be kids. Stop fast forwarding their lives."

@rhodaowolabi:

"What's the need for the fake hips? Tacky!"

@i_skima:

"This doesn’t look right."

@qween_adey:

"The tailor and the mother should be jailed.. Ewo ni gbogbo hips and breast pad yi nau? Let kids be kids abeg."

Little girl in elaborate asoebi style

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a little girl dressed in a green asoebi style has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions.

In the video, she is seen sporting the elaborately designed floor-length gown, which featured a corset bodice.

Many internet users who saw the video flooded the comment section to express their disapproval.

