A Nigerian fashion designer and environmentalist who makes bags from waste nylon and textile has gone viral on Twitter

She shared a photo of a laptop bag made from oil sachets and received positive feedback on her creativity and innovation

She has won several awards and recognition for her work, which aims to save the planet and empower other young people

A Nigerian woman has turned waste nylon into fashionable bags and accessories.

Adejoke Lasisi, a fashion designer and environmentalist, is the founder and CEO of Planet 3R and Jokelinks Weaving School.

The bag maker is also an environmentalist. Photo credit: @adejokelasisi Source: Twitter

She uses her weaving skills to convert oil sachets, textile scraps and other plastic wastes into eco-friendly products.

Laptop bags from 90 oil sachets

Lasisi shared a photo of a laptop bag she made from 90 power oil sachets on her Twitter page.

She said the bag saved the sachets from ending up in the ocean and asked for feedback on the outcome. The post received hundreds of likes and retweets from people who praised her creativity and innovation.

One commenter said:

“This is so beautiful I want.”

Others expressed interest in buying or learning how to make such bags.

Lasisi is not new to making waves with her waste-to-wealth initiative. She has won several awards and recognition for her work, including the National MSMEs of the Year Award in 2020, the Africa Green Grant Award in 2020, and the Presidential Youth Innovator Award in 2020.

She has also showcased her products at various events and exhibitions both home and abroad.

She later obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife and a certificate in Entrepreneurial Management from Enterprise Development Center in Lagos Nigeria.

She is passionate about saving the planet and empowering other young people to learn weaving skills.

Lasisi’s story is an inspiration to many Nigerians who are looking for ways to create value from waste and protect the environment.

Her bags are not only stylish but also sustainable and affordable.

