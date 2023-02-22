A video of a little girl showing her fashion transformation has gone viral on social media

In the video, the little girl is seen holding a gold dress which she drops before appearing in them in glam style

In another similar story, a beautiful girl celebrated her birthday looking adorable in an ankara dress

Fashionistas are out here changing the game, and little girls are not left out.

One cute girl left internet users gushing with love over her video which has gone viral.

Photos of the little girl's transformation. Credit: @splufiknigerians

Source: Instagram

In the video, she is seen holding her outfit before she drops it on the floor. She then raised her leg like she wanted to step on it.

The next edit sees her completely dressed in the gold ensemble with a celestial headpiece and a staff, with her face covered in makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Internet users compliment little girl's fashion transformation

The little girl impressed netizens as they dropped lovely comments, saying she nailed it.

mariamadeko:

"Osheey… Queen of the Zanga."

iamwhykayy:

"I thought she wanted to hang curtain o."

_finecherry:

"ouuuuuh you killed it baby girl."

balloonzandpropz:

"Wooooo... baby girl."

torpeeedoo:

"The tailor is really good."

_sucremamito:

"Sister calm down."

m_i_n_k_y:

"Cutest."

African glamour: Video of little girl in gorgeous ankara ballgown wows netizens

Birthdays are the perfect opportunities to play dress-up, and one African mum made sure to come correct.

Identified as Francisca Anozie929 on TikTok, the lady shared a video of her daughter from her birthday shoot, and she looked breathtaking.

The little girl was a princess to behold in a regal floral print ankara ballgown. She accessorised the look with chunky jewellery around her neck and both arms, with one adorning her high ponytail.

Criticism trails video of little girl with fake eyelashes and nails

For many parents of today’s era, there’s nothing as ‘too young to slay’, and this is an ideology that is reflected in the fashion choices - or lack of - they make for their children.

A video which trended on Instagram shows a little girl of not more than three years of age sporting a rather mature look.

Attached to her eyelashes are artificial extensions, and as she moves her hands, two sets of manicured hands appear, nails painted in red and blue.

Source: Legit.ng