A video of a little girl dressed in a green asoebi style has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

In the video, she is seen sporting the elaborately designed floor-length look, which featured a corset bodice

Many internet users who saw the video flooded the comment section to express their disapproval

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It appears that for some mothers, there is nothing like 'too young to slay' in their dictionary; a video currently trending is clear proof.

In the now-viral clip, a little girl shows off her green lace dress designed in what many people regard as 'adult style'.

Photos of the little girl. Credit: @_araeni

Source: UGC

The little girl, who appears unimpressed, can be seen turning around to show the back view of the corset bodice dress.

The outfit featured sheer sleeves and draping around the waist.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check it out below:

Internet users vote down baby in asoebi style

yemmybrown:

"0/10 let kids be kids please."

pheena_sparks:

"My daughter won't wear this dress it is either a ball gown that is balling or a play outfit. She won't mbok."

meenaht.xx:

"Ment or malaria can you pple just allow kids be what they are, how does this look good on the child to the mother ‍♀️"

kehney:

"Lol I am still trying to understand the style. You people tried oh, stressing that little cutie ‍♀️. When the designer could have made some prettier. But who am I to talk sef? Its the snatching for me ."

ace_stylingg:

"is this a joke....even the baby sef....no de laff....una go de make pikin resemble em ancestors....allow a baby to be a baby."

pinkeestore:

"Sew her a ball gown please. What’s happening here. The reason i dont wear my baby heely shoes."

"Granny is more age appropriate": Reactions as lady shows how she dresses daughter vs her mother's style

A little fashionista went viral on social media after her mum made a video of her sporting two different styles, courtesy of the maternal cheerleaders in her life.

In the first montage, the little girl is seen dressed in a purple print halterneck top worn over a pair of flared pants in a lilac shade. This style of dressing is credited to her mum.

The second montage sees her in a cute floral pinafore dress with a white t-shirt worn underneath. This look is courtesy of her grandmother.

Source: Legit.ng