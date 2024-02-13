Some asoebi ladies showed off their lovely dresses with different designs as they turned up for a wedding

While some of the ladies opted for corsets, others simply went for more comfortable styles

The video generated mixed reactions as some netizens felt some of the ladies should have done better with their outfits

Some asoebi ladies have given netizens some style inspiration as they showed off the different designs they adorned for a wedding.

In a video shared by @rebecca.taiye on TikTok, each lady turned up in a green lace dress with a unique style. The asoebi ladies also combined the outfit with 'gele' and wore different accessories to complement their attires.

Asoebi ladies rocked green attires. Image credit: @rebecca.taiye/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While some ladies chose to adorn corset designs, others ditched the trending style for something more comfortable.

Netizens also noticed that some of the ladies could not walk properly in their dresses, wishing that some would cover up their bodies a bit.

Check out a video of the asoebi ladies rocking their different outfits below:

Reactions trail asoebi ladies' dresses

Some social media users reacted to the outfits of the asoebi ladies. Check out some of their comments below:

@Hilda George Thomas:

"The first lady's corset is not corseting."

@Adebola1212:

"The third lady is so simple and classy."

@Annabel Steven:

"I love the third lady's dress. It's simple and beautiful."

@Bisola:

"See fine babes."

@Elixirs Xphere:

"You all rock."

@Deborah Oyedele327:

"The last lady is d cutest."

@Ogokotochi:

"The lady standing with black bag. That bag looks low for her dress but the rest are perfect."

@ser8865361863766:

"What if they cover all their body, will anything happen? hiss."

@Mariam Late:

"Asoebi na wahala at times, struggling to move, dance, eat, and sit."

@ririaiye678:

"Nah these ladies go meet Super Eagles for Ivory Coast..Nai make dem lose the match..Nah play I dey o."

@Popsy Aaliyah:

"Honest question ladies: What happens to these outfits after the Owambe? Do you rock them to other events, gift them or just keep them in the closet?"

