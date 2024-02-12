Regina Daniels rocked a lovely red dress that looked radiant on her, showed off her curves, and gave her a ravishing look

Her outfit had a slit in her thigh area and it exposed her beautiful legs and gave her the vibe of one that is prepping for Valentine

She held her phone as she struck different poses before the camera, which got her fans mesmerised as they hailed her beauty

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels looked very beautiful as she showed off her beautiful legs in her lovely red dress.

Her outfit had a long slit in her thigh area which gave her a breathtaking look. She complemented her outfit with a gold necklace, gold earrings, and leg chains. One could tell she was preparing for the season of love.

On the floor laid her black handbag with silver chains as she took some pictures. The mother-of-two wore simple but classy makeup which added more glamour to her outfit. Her pictures were captioned on Instagram:

"Can I call you rose? Cause you sweet like a flower in red."

Check out her beautiful outfit in the slides below:

Netizens react to Regina's outfit

Several fans of the Nollywood actress reacted to her outfit. Check out some of them below:

@fancychy1:

"I like the dress and it goes well with your curves."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Hottie."

@sir.sammywest:

"You don too dey hot oh."

@ap_charisma_zww_:

"Guys, she is beautiful I love this soul."

@presh.nickie:

"Fairest of them all."

@agwombagwan:

"Regina every angel speaks with the eyes and the mood."

@king_arthur196:

"Beautiful lady."

@iam_alexcross:

"Lady in red."

@casie__snow:

"Fresh wine."

@ask_of_priceles:

"God is good ah. This is beauty a real and true definition of it."

Regina Daniels shows curves in photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina had proven that beyond her acting career, she could also thrive as a wife and mother.

She loves to dress in different kinds of fabrics and she stands out in them whether in lace, Ankara, cotton, or even a simple jeans and shirt.

In her bid to show the world that she was still a 'hot' mum, she showed off her curves in her photos which got reactions from her fans.

