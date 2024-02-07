A lady has displayed the process it took her to have her hair transformed, as she showed its results at intervals

She rocked natural hair and could be seen combing out her hair in the video while she smiled for the camera

Her video gathered mixed reactions as she was not properly covered up and her hairy armpit and chest were in the public

A lady shared the process it took her to transform her hair in a video and some netizens have reacted differently to it. Though the lady was trying to pass the hair-related message, there was more concentration on her body.

Lady transforms her hair to braids by herself. Image credit: @ijeomadaisy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The lady showed the comb she used in stretching out her natural hair and she brought out attachments that she used for the transformation. She cut her hair into small parts and twisted it with the attachment one by one till she was done with everything.

Some netizens made various comments on her video, asking her if she would also braid her armpits since it has hair in them. The lady's chest also had visible hair on it.

Check out the hair transformation process in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to the lady's video

Several social media users dropped different comments on the lady's video. Check out some of them below:

@twinkle_toes222:

"You are not done with the braids, the armpits part is remaining my dear."

@dailywebmedia:

"Madam why you dey keep hair for chest and armpits?"

@primrosedodo:

"For those saying why is she keep hairs, she obviously has a condition called Hirsutism or PCOS. This is caused by excessive hormones in her body that affects her ovaries, this causes excessive hair growth in women bodies. A little bit of research can erase ignorance. Let hairy women breathe."

@ozioma_electronics:

"Shaving stick na 100 naira."

@onyiudu:

"The transformation no reach ya armpit?"

@iam_phynnori:

"Some people’s fetish though… Maybe she likes it like that or her man does either ways."

@ms_b.a.m:

"I don’t think she’s done braiding all the hair though. There’s more hair to braid sis."

DJ Cuppy stuns with hair transformation

Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy has stunned with her hair transformation as she shared a picture of her bald head from 2022.

The disc jockey also shared what she now looks like as she revealed taking out her hair made her so proud of her growth.

Cuppy, who revealed she is amazed as to how far she has come, also advised her fans and followers to love and care for themselves.

Source: Legit.ng