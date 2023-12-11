A video of a beautiful young woman showing off her natural long hair has caught attention on the TikTok app

In the viral clip, she showcased the entire process of putting it up into a ponytail which turned out very attractive

Viewers were amazed by the length and beauty of her natural hair and wished they could also boast of such

In a TikTok video that has gained significant attention, a young lady showcased her incredibly long hair, leaving viewers in awe.

The video shared via her official account @lovvesammay captured her packing her hair into a ponytail, revealing the remarkable length and volume of her hair.

Lady flaunts her long natural hair Photo credit: @lovcesammay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman packs her long hair into a ponytail, captures attention

The woman expressed her excitement about the hairstyle she created but regretted not being able to show the final ponytail due to time constraints.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote;

“Putting my hair up into a ponytail hairstyle. The hard work, I couldn't even show you my ponytail, time ran out.”

Netizens enthralled by woman’s long hair and hair-packing process

The TikTok video quickly went viral, captivating and mesmerising netizens with the length of her hair.

Viewers were impressed by the length and thickness of her hair, praising its beauty and uniqueness.

@Malikia Taylor said:

“Long hair is beautiful and all but I don't want to go to through that stress.”

@user3186242871530 said:

“How many years have you been growing it?”

@Busie06 said:

“It's giving Rapunzel.”

@peterreyes8587 love said:

“Long hair.”

@LaKeisha A said:

“My arms hurt just watching this! It's so beautiful though.”

@Kelly Mulier reacted:

“Nobody is talking about the beautiful baby girl, she is gorgeous.”

@Kwanele Y said:

“Ur hair is like the wig I want. So jealous.”

@Mondayz said:

“Baby said I have same problem.”

@Zahra reacted:

“My dream is to have long hair but upto now I couldn't. Maybe I am destiny for that.”

Watch the video below:

Lady with full hairs on her jaw like man sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady went viral after sharing a short clip to show people her hairy face. Sarah has many videos on her handle showcasing her unique facial hair.

The lady's hairy face has made her famous on the platform, where she now has 24k followers. In one of the videos, Sarah was seen singing a sweet song playing in the background as she showed off her gap tooth.

Many of her followers who commented on the video described her as a beautiful woman. Some said the hair made her more pretty, while others asked her to shave it.

Source: Legit.ng