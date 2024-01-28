Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Venita Akpofure has disclosed what some of her fashion items cost

In a video where a little girl interviewed her, she said her bangles cost N30k, and her wristwatch was worth N7.6m

She also mentioned the prices of her handbag and dress, which got several reactions from netizens who praised her young interviewer

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate has told her fans the cost of the fancy dress she wore to her colleague Tacha's radio show recently.

Venita Akpofure shows off price of her dress and accessories. Image credit: @veezeebaybeh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a chat with a young girl, the reality star was in a happy mood as she said her lovely dress, which revealed some parts of her upper body, was worth N70k. She said her angles cost her N30k.

She further disclosed that her bag costs N3m, shoes are worth N1m, and her wristwatch cost N7.6m. For her necklace, which costs some thousands of dollars, was a gift from her fans. The mother-of-two hugged her interviewer after answering her questions which got netizens blushing.

Check out Venita's outfit in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Netizens react to the cost of Venita's outfit

Several internet users have reacted to the price of Venita's items and the young girl that interviewed her. See some of them below:

@cherrysams1:

"I believe Venita."

@oboma_h:

"If you didn't smile through this, go pour hot water for your face."

@keffytee:

"So lovely to watch. Venita is very good with children."

namsi_collection:

"She know the money dem dey call? Kimbabygal."

@latinoluxury1:

"Awwwn this is everything I needed now."

sym_plymimi:

"She’s growing so smart."

@lizzyameh369gmail.comameh:

"Awwwww love this."

@lovelineabah:

"I love you baby girl."

@evajoyvarieties:

"Awwwww Veezee and Kimso baby."

@tamine_d:

"I love you Kimmy."

bosslady_presh

"I think Kimso enjoyed aunt @veezeebaybeh."

@mimigold_491:

"Awww."

Venita Akpofure adorns wild outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star adorned a diamond-themed outfit, which revealed her body in an enticing way and sparked several reactions.

For her birthday photoshoot, the mother-of-two wore a diamond-themed outfit that revealed parts of her body. Her makeup also blended with her body.

Her fans gushed over her beauty and made several wishes for her on her special day.

Source: Legit.ng