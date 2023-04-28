A young lady has shared the new rules that his school came up with on TikTok

In the video, the students said the school management has ruled that no one would be allowed to write exams without wearing a formal outfit

Many students who were previously not formal outfit wearers instantly came up with different formal clothes which amused the student

A young student announced that his school has decided on a new rule and it concerned preferred outfits during examinations.

The school management, according to the student, unanimously agreed that no one would be allowed to write exams except they put on formal outfits.

Students enters with funny outfits. Photo credit: @tenny586 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Amusing dress code

In the viral video, the student shared the different outfits that her fellow students wore in order to be allowed into the examination hall.

The video which featured female students and majorly male students showed the outfits from the worst to the best.

Some social media users argued the relevance of such a law while others said it was a good decision that should be replicated in their school.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Teemahg reacted:

"Make person Sha write exam."

@Badgirlcecee said:

"Where Una see all these shoes from."

@rlkky_baby wrote:

"Who is that person before the brother bernard3 which kind dressing be that."

@user36378483883 added:

"You go dey sweat in suit."

@okenwaruth177 also added:

"Shoe Dey cry."

@WThlckle also reacted:

"Why is this not trending? omo the I way I screamed when I saw some fit n shoes ehnn."

@WSINGLEGIRLIE also said:

"Last semester if you see shoe u go laugh taya Omo 80."

@dark_zheezhar said:

"@cici_yhurmy is this not your school."

@ijakocenter:

"I suffered dat day ehh."

@aaugustineesther76:

"Maybe it's only your center nd not ours cos Chris no go fit implement the rules for our centre."

@ellapurity517:

"He really mean ijako center oo."

@tebbyben:

"Na to go collect one of my mom cloth."

@Horlar responded:

"I Hope no be over size."

Source: Legit.ng