A lady has shown how creative she can be as she explained how a bow tie can be made with a beaded necklace and a scarf

In a video, she gave the steps to follow to achieve the elegant look as she first made her beaded necklace in a loop to show the length she desired

She followed the next step till she was done with the beautiful craft, and she wore it on her corporate outfit that gave her an elegant look

A lady has taught netizens a creative way to make a bow tie in one of her videos. She often calls herself a cool mum and discloses ideas mothers can adopt to look trendy.

In the video, she folded the long beaded necklace in a loop to show the length she desired. She then picked her scarf and tied it at the edge of the bead before she formed the bow shape. The final result looked beautiful and it matched with her red corporate jacket.

Her fringe hairstyle further gave her an elegant look and complemented her outfit. Some social media users loved the idea and applauded her.

Netizens react to the lady's video

Some people have reacted to the video of the lady explaining how a scarf and bead can be combined to make a bow tie. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

goblackdirectory:

"Wow, ever soooo cute, simple , creative, elegant! Great job queen."

@jawandoabiodun:

"Beautiful."

@dimps_foreva

"Beautiful."

@iamidongesit_:

"Lovely."

@annettemusabi:

"Amazing."

