A lady identified as Utibe Samuel has gotten netizens talking after she transformed a wrapper into a beautiful dress

She took a blue wrapper, folded it into a pattern, and used a rubber band to fit it into the style she wanted

To make it more stylish, she used a belt to hold it at her stomach area, netizens were wowed by her creativity and also made comments about it

A lady Utibe Samuel took creativity to another level after she transformed a wrapper into an off-shoulder dress.

Lady wows netizens as she transforms a wrapper to a dress. Image credit: @utibe_samuel_tv, @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She picked up a rubber band and placed it around her chest area, then she folded a wrapper and placed it under the rubber band at her front and back.

To further give it a better look, the lady used a belt to fit it in her stomach region, and she showed netizens different angles of her dress.

Several social media users loved her outfit and dropped several comments on it. While some commended her level of creativity, others simply made jest of her style.

Check out a video of the transformed dress below:

Netizens react to the transformed dress

Some internet users have reacted to the transformed outfit. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@pholarphresh:

"Una don steal that small girl’s style dey call am hack."

@thenireredefined:

"Until small Lagos breeze blow you."

@sahbeenah___:

"Now sew them together."

@lizzinaqueen:

"Try run small, I wan check something."

@d_zeyi:

"Wow."

@subomitalabi:

"Nah."

