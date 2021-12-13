A trending video of a lady sporting some really long artificial eyelashes has left social media users with quite a lot to say.

They say beauty is pain and this often shows in how far people go to stand out in style.

The video of the lashes has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: @asoebiladies, drbimages for Getty

From walking in high heels to paying homage to the Victorian age in gut-crushing corsets, there are no stopping fashionistas determined to stand out.

In this case, however, it has nothing to do with clothing but everything to do with how much attachment is too much attachment.

A video clip that has since gone viral shows a woman batting her exceptionally long and full artificial eyelashes and well, it will leave you scratching your head.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens share their opinions

tayo_anish:

"This one wey look like Christmas Chicken feathers."

worldclassfigure1:

"This one's eye lid is just gaining muscle, na gym e dey do with all this lashes."

gracyswoman:

"Looking like peacock feather...oga o."

sarah_beth_a:

"What in the name of fur is this."

waring1085

"Its never that serious nauwhat the hell is that tho."

pricelezstar:

"This is out of control."

celestina_kings:

"Is she comfortable?"

ugo.faith:

"She nk need rechargable fan for the occasion,she can even fan the bride with it self."

nwamakanwabuzor:

"All in the name of fashion."

sarauniyazee:

"Dis looks dangerous. Nothing pretty abt it."

