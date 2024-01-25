Destiny Etiko recently shared a clip showing the passion and effort she puts into her movies to entertain her fans

In the video, Destiny Etiko was spotted in a heavy truck as she was seen physically handling hefty sacks

The video has stirred comments from many of Destiny Etiko's colleagues and fans, as many applauded her

Renowned Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has given her fans a view of some of the efforts she makes in a bid to keep them entertained with her movies.

This comes as Destiny shared a video on her social media time showing a behind-the-scenes look at a new movie project titled “Woman Power.”

Destiny Etiko displays her passion for acting. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the moviemaker, who said she wants to be an Oyinbo in her next life, was seen in a truck with her crew just to shoot a scene as she was seen physically handling hefty sacks.

Another video captured the moments she was assisted by her crew to get down from the truck.

Watch the video Destiny Etiko shared below:

Colleagues, fans hail Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, as many were astounded by Destiny Etiko's passion. See some of the comments below:

chinenyennebe:

"You are such a hard worker… May God continue to reward your efforts with success."

makvee_production:

"You work hard and smart I love."

benitaonyiuke:

"Destiny of the most high Weldone boo."

unusualphyna:

"Wow omo momma this one go loud ooo."

justiceslik:

"See me smiling ear to ear Well done Asa Udi."

oc_fashionhouse:

"May the almighty Allah bless and protect always my world best… Ameen."

osagie_precious22:

"Destiny etiko is who she say she is."

kay.mumtwins:

"Look at her doing the most, working so hard to be who she is and have an identity, as soon as she gets herself another car or a house, then you'll see those watery mouths diverting her hard work to a man."

Destiny Etiko's dance moves with Peter Okoye stir reactions

Legit.ng also reported that Destiny Etiko linked up with Psquare star Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, at an event.

A clip showed the actress shaking her curvy waist in a way that stirred reactions.

Mr P was performing when Destiny took over the stage to show her dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng