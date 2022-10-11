A beautiful young woman has stirred reactions online as a video of her artificial eyelashes surfaces

In the video making rounds online, she flaunted the lashes that she fixed ahead of her birthday

Massive reactions trailed the video shared via TikTok as some people trooped to the comments section to air their views

A birthday celebrant recently employed the services of a make-up artist to fix artificial eyelashes.

In a video, the beautiful woman showed off the final look after fixing the lashes and it went viral on popular app, TikTok.

While some people criticized the lady's choice of long and full lashes, others applauded the make-up artist for exhibiting great skills.

The proud make-up artist shared the video on TikTok and asked fans to share their opinions and rate her work.

"I did my client's lashes for her birthday. She wanted a light pink tint. How did I do?", the artist asked.

Netizens share their thoughts as lady fixes long eyelashes

@joke_nissa asked:

"What in the hell is this lashes? A no for me please."

@mrsberry35 reacted:

“My mom always said if I ain’t got nothing nice to say then don’t say nth at all .”

@straightoutta94block wrote:

“Not gonna lie. before I read anything, I thought the pink was a rash due to extension irritation.”

@friscodisco2 added:

“I can’t stop laughing at this and showing people. This is the wildest look I’ve seen yet. Took me out .”

Watch the video below:

Video of lady with artificial long lashes stirs reactions

Source: Legit.ng