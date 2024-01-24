A Nigerian man in his late 20s has turned to netizens for help in overcoming a pressing personal challenge

The Kwara indigene has been battling his inability to approach women as a result of his shyness

His touching appeal has moved many to offer him possible solutions, with others advising him that making money would make it easier

A Nigerian youth has sought help from internet users to fix his shyness problem.

Facebook influencer, Innocent Tino, shared the man's message anonymously on the social media platform.

According to the man, who hails from Kwara state, his major problem is how to approach women, which has made it difficult for him to get a girlfriend.

He said he is too shy to even strike up a conversation with them. His :

"I am 27 years old from Kwara state. My major problem is that I don't know how to approach a lady up till now. I don't have a single girlfriend. I don't even know how to approach them. I am too shy to talk to a lady. Pls, what can I do to eliminate the shyness?"

His appeal left netizens in stitches, with many offering him solutions.

People react to the single man's predicament

Emmanuel Oribhabor said:

"Approach 2 girls everyday, by the end of 30 days, you have already approached 60 girls. By doing this consistently, you gain mastery of it over time.

"No matter what you read or are told to do, no one will beat this my advice. If you don't practice it, you won't master it.

"We learn to do by doing. Rinse and repeat this advice and thank me later."

Aubrey Obi E K said:

"Let me be your coach.

"Just in a week, the shyness would disappear."

Chris Armstrong said:

"You don’t know what the lord has done for you.

"You would pay heavily once you know how to talk to them."

Deyoungski Monday said:

"Send her money.

"Send her more money.

"Send her money.

"Keep sending her more money.

"Come back still send her money."

Ihechi Light said:

"Try dating apps, that can also help, all these girls out there dying of loneliness but will even act like they're married when you make pass at them, they're all in dating apps my guy, go there and possess your possession."

Too Arsenal Kutv said:

"Was in these shoes some years ago. But now I'm a professional."

Fra NK Lin said:

"Like me I find it difficult too only if I meet you on social media or I manage to take black bullet I fit talk to you to my taste."

