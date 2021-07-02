As a man, the agbada look is unarguably one of the easiest ways to achieve a classy and regal look - that is, if the fashion designer understands what fits the client's body type.

The loose-fitting robe consisting of a large, free-flowing outer robe, an undervest, a pair of long trousers, and a hat, is predominantly worn by men in Nigeria, and has over the years, evolved into different shapes and styles.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Currently trending on the fashion scene is the use of velvet fabric to make the agbada outfit. While this trend isn't as 'loud' as the others, it appears a lot of people are catching on.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Prince Nelson Enwerem, stole the show in his velvet maroon coloured agbada which he rocked to the reunion show.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of 9 other stylish men pulling off the velvet agbada look effortlessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check them out below:

1. In an emerald green agbada

He kept things simple with a plain black pair of shoes and accessorized the look with an elaborately designed cap.

2. Blue royalty

Long coral beads and a stylish walking stick were the perfect accessories to give this look class.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

3. Looking suave in 2-tone agbada

The black agbada with ox-blood embellishment around the neck and chest area gave this look an edge.

4. Green with envy

The gold chain gave the look a swaggy vibe.

5. Black is king

Another dapper man serving cool swag in his all-black agbada with coloured pants.

6. Keeping it simple

The stylish man went for a dashiki-like agbada in velvet blue.

7. Green with envy

The elderly man looked like pure royalty in the emerald ensemble.

8. Drip gods

The proud dad matched outfits with his adorable sons as they rocked similar velvet blue attires.

The father matched outfits with his sons. Photo credit: @m12photography

Source: Instagram

9. Regal in black

This stylish man kept things suave in this simple agbada look.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Nigerian celebrities rocking casual wears

There is nothing as refreshing as embracing the peace and fun that comes with the weekend and leaving all your worries behind.

But you know what's more fun? Stepping into the weekend in style! What you're not going to do is throw on the same old boring ensemble for the night out with the guys.

How about switching things up a bit for once? Well, if you're down for that then this article is for you.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrity looks which will have heads turning and who knows, you just might get lucky and win a date with your crush!

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit