A bridesmaid became the cynosure of all eyes because of her beauty which caught the attention of other wedding guests

The bridesmaid stepped out onto the dance floor, and everyone could not help but look at her with admiration

She danced elegantly, moving her well-built body in a manner that has mesmerised social media users

A beautiful lady attracted the attention of people at a wedding where she was a bridesmaid.

In a video shared on TikTok by @osei_douglas, the lady was dancing and many people could not take their eyes off her.

The lady danced so nicely, and people admired her. Photo credit: TikTok/@osei_douglas.

She is endowed with beauty and this became evident as she stepped out into the arena to dance during the wedding ceremony.

The lady easily stole the show with her beauty and mesmerising dancing steps.

After the video was posted on TikTok, social media users had positive things to say about her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a beautiful bridesmaid

@Sunshine said:

"Wow. See face. See body. Dear Lord. I connect in Jesus' name."

@abigailnaaayorkor0 commented:

"I'm a lady and pretty as such, but I sew this one dear, and I'm like, wow."

@Qwarme Junior said:

"I like the way the ladies in the comments section are giving their fellow ladies compliments."

@Adwoa said:

"She’s so pretty."

@Frank omiz1 commented:

"What country is this?"

@KING commented:

"I will start attending weddings. Maybe I will also find my soul mate."

@Darkinson Asare Gabriel said:

"Thank God I found myself in this video."

@Linster said:

"This lady’s make this world so beautiful."

@elcona michy said:

"I have watched it more than 10 times."

@OhBoat1 commented:

"Full package paa, she is so beautiful."

@princë said:

"This what we mean when we say 10/10."

@SandrahSnow said:

"Sometimes I look at other ladies and be like 'this one is straight after God's heart.'

