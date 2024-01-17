Moses Bliss has shared a heartwarming video of him showing his culinary skills in his kitchen

The popular gospel singer who described himself as perfect husband material was seen chopping Ugwu leaves perfectly

As expected, the video has stirred reactions from many of Moses Bliss' fans and followers, with some calling him 'Chef Bliss'

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss has left many talking after he shared a fun video of him in his kitchen.

Bliss, in the video he shared on his social media timeline, revealed that his busy schedule has kept him away from the kitchen for a long time.

Moses Bliss shares video of him in his kitchen. Credit: @mosesbliss

The singer, who was seen rocking a blue outfit, said he wanted to make vegetable soup as he requested a knife, which he used to chop some pumpkin, aka Ugwu leaves.

His culinary skills, however, stunned many of his followers as he chopped the Ugwu leaves perfectly.

While applauding himself for a job well done, Bliss, who is still single, in a caption, wrote:

"Husband material in action. Who wants to eat from Chef Bliss Kitchen?"

Watch the video Moses Bliss in a kitchen below:

Fans hail Moses Bliss over his culinary skill

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many, especially his female fans, commended the gospel singer. See their reactions below:

officialkokobass:

"Groom price gone up."

fishpeppersoupabuja_by_ngoo:

"The slicing is from experienced hands."

estherene:

"Chef Blissss oya na."

doreenomosele:

"Where is the food sir Is leaf the food?"

spotlitenation:

"Our Daddy please we need mummy already."

festizie:

"Complete package."

chrisbako77:

"That knive is sharp, and that's how i want God to chop some things around me this year."

zappypopcorn:

"Na you dey cut water leaf and vegetables for house that time abi? Anytime mumsy wan cook."

amarah_king:

"See the way you sliced it so perfectly husband material indeed,come and shaa marry me."

