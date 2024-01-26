A Nigerian woman cried bitterly on the day one of her apprentices received her freedom after training in her place

The woman loved the apprentice so much that she showered her with praises on the day she completed her training

The woman said the apprentice has no single bad report and that she would always be proud of her

An apprentice and her madam have gone viral on social media because of the strong bond they share.

A video trending on social media shows that the woman and her apprentice are so close that she cried on the day she was leaving.

The video shows the day the apprentice received her freedom after training, and it has melted many hearts.

In the clip shared on Instagram by Famous Blog, the woman said the apprentice does not have a bad report.

She said the girl has always brought her pride throughout her stay. She tearfully narrated how respectful the apprentice was.

Her words:

"I looked for someone like you, but I couldn't find, I looked for a good apprentice like you, but I did not see.. You always look after my things like it's yours .. I never received any complaint about you from anyone instead, people tell me how good and respectful you are."

The apprentice knelt down before her madam as she received final prayers on her freedom day.

@bukola_temilade said:

"Her mama train am weller mother did a good job."

@kitanb reacted:

"It means she is a good boss. Bless her."

@mmasinagbo_ said:

"In a world filled with entitled, ungrateful individuals, when you find a good one you’d definitely know how this feels."

@mansapanache said:

"This actually means a lot to business owners. I have been looking for a stylist for awhile now, and yahoo boys have spoilt all of them. God help us."

