Popular fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo has opened up in an interview with Chude on her battle with endomeriosis at 23

Tania recounted how several doctors declared there was nothing wrong wuth her even though she was in pain and would bleed for several weeks

She also talked about the moment she knew where to go to and how God used a supermodel to change her life

Popular fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo in an interview recounted how as a young girl, she was always in pain an bled for three weeks out of four on her period.

Tania also had to go to different hospitals to seek solution with quite a number of doctors calling her an attention seeker.

Tania Omotayo shares battle with endometriosis at 23 Photo credit: @taniaomotayo

Source: Instagram

Endometriosis at 23

In an interview with media personality Chude, Tania recounted how she screamed and rolled on the floor when she finally got a diagnosis after years of pain.

According to her, she knew deep down that something was wrong with her and she wnt to see doctors at different hospitals who thought there was nothing medically wrong with her.

Tania continued by saying that she was told in Austraia that she her illness was in her head even though she had heavy and painful periods where she bled for three weeks out of four.

She was comstahantly in and out of the hospital and a doctor told Tania's dad that she was seeking attention.

Breakthrough

Tania's solution came through when she saw a Tanzanian supermodel Milan who shared her story and battle with endometriosis.

After researching, Tania found out the hospital even though her Nigerian coworkers whom she was working with in South Africa at that time told her she couldn't be battling the same thing.

On getting to the hi=ospital, Tania met the supermodel and knew that that was her sign from God, and when the doctor eventually saw her, they had to go into surgery the next day.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians share opinions

andreachikachukwu:

"So many women suffer this and are constantly being told nothing is wrong with them, God bless the specialists who are doing the work and helping women Hopefully more gets done. Glad she got the help she needed ❤️"

milaaccesssories:

"Nobody understands endometriosis as much as the person going through it. The pain is unimaginable."

bolanleolosunde:

"Such a great dad. The things girls go through sometimes. God help us."

iam_buch_a:

"Endometriosis is insane! No one can understand till you see the pain the affected person is going through."

t.e.m.i.t.o.p.e_a:

"I empathize with Tania as I can totally relate. Endometriosis is insane! I'm yet to see one person who got diagnosed by the first doctor they met. It takes consistent and intentional self-advocacy to get the help and treatment you need."

Source: Legit.ng