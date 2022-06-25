Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Tania Omotayo, has taken to social media to share her recent experience during a church wedding

In a video posted via her Snapchat account, Tania recounted how her dress ripped on her way to church

She went on to reveal that she had to enter the church, using a veil to cover the ripped part of the dress

Nigerians on social media have reacted following Tania Omotayo's recent wardrobe malfunction.

The fashion entrepreneur opened up about the experience. Credit: Tayo Omotayo

Source: Instagram

The fashion entrepreneur recently shared a video in which she opened up about how a dress she had done got ripped the moment she got into the car to head to church.

She went on to reveal that she had to attend the church with a veil wrapped around her derriere to cover the ripped part.

Internet users react to the video

inemesit_official:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Make una Dey try sew some dress put breathing space na , sorry tho."

xom_mie:

"The dress was probably too tight."

vitamin_tomi:

"Dress was too tight and zip bursted and thats it and that’s all "

osahonplux:

"Pele... that’s what happens when your dress is extremely tight "

db_naturals_bckup:

"Thank goodness you wore tight o, this people for watch free Netflix specials "

havilahdivas101:

"Tailors we use Almighty God to beg you people charge us extra if you have to but don't use bad zips this would hsbe happened to me but thank God I always try my clothes well before the main parties."

osahonplux:

"Pele... that’s what happens when your dress is extremely tight "

mzfiyin:

"Did you go for fitting before you collected your dress?"

broda_henry:

"When trying to be creative, don’t leave your sense out."

RHOL star Chioma Goodhair celebrates birthday in ethereal gold ensemble

Birthdays are special days and for fashion lovers, there is no better time to experiment with new looks!

Chioma Ikokwu of the Goodhair brand turns a year older on June 25 and in honour of her birthday, the Real Housewives Of Lagos star posted some stunning new photos.

In the stack of photos shared, the style enthusiast is seen sporting a gold structured look by fashion designer, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn.

Source: Legit.ng