Making braids can take one's time, and it also consumes a good amount of hours to loosen it one after the other

A lady decided to share some tips on how to take off braids in under 30 minutes, and her video was handy for her audience

Though some people said they were aware of her pattern, others thanked her for sharing the time-saving tip

A lady on Tiktok with the username @loveyourroots has excited some netizens after sharing a video of herself loosening her 100 cornrow braids in 30 minutes.

She took some numbers of the braids, cut out the edges, and used her comb to brush out the braids gradually.

Lady gets netizens attention for loosening her braids in 30 minutes. Source: loveyourroots/TikTok

At the edge of her hair which tangled, she took her time to comb it gently.

After she was done with the process, some social media users made different comments on the process. While some said they are aware of the process, others said it can't work for the style of hair they make.

See a video of the lady loosening her hair below:

Netizens react to the lady loosening her hair under 30 minutes

Several people on social media have shared their thoughts on the lady loosening her hair under 30 minutes. See some of them below:

@her_tilade:

"Can never be Expression attachment."

@officialstudio_a:

"Ko ri be ni real life o."

@kajotoni_ore:

"Until comb hook or the whole of your skull tangles."

@bukky_light:

"Na who get boyfriend go cut attachment."

@ray__ewoma:

"I think this works for loose braids especially."

@mopelolah_:

"Lush and darling can never relate."

@yourexgirl_rhema:

"This isn’t fast at all. It’s just double stress."

@doxie.fitness:

"She has great hair."

@thatgurlglow:

"This looks stressful."

@oluwa_funmilayor:

"I hope this works on a million braids too."

@rngjewelsng:

"Well, it’s fast for her because her hair is long but for people with short hair like us it’s too slow."

@portharcourtboyfriend_:

"You go need better strength with that comb."

@the_madwess:

"I always do mine this way, not sure if others didn't know."

Lady makes her hair by herself without any help in video, looks beautiful afterwards

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady Oluwatosin Oluwayomi amazed many people online as she showed off her hairstyling skill.

In a clip, the young lady made braids on her head and it was perfectly done without help from anybody.

Many Instagram users who reacted to her video wondered if she never had hand and backaches after the task.

Source: Legit.ng