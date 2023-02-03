Hair blogger, Nigerian Braids recently shared a video of a woman who transformed her hair after a long time

According to the caption of the video shared by the hairstylist, the client had carried the hairstyle for over a year

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

If you think a month is too long to carry a braided hairstyle then a story of a woman carrying her hairstyle for over 12 times that duration will have your jaws hanging.

Instagram blogger, @nigerianbraids, recently left social media users stunned after sharing a video of a lady who carried cornrows braided hairstyle for over a year.

Photos of her hair transformation. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

In the video, the hairstylist is seen cutting off the aged braided hair which appeared to have been matted. This was only after the client had given the go-ahead.

After treating what's left of the hair, she restyles the client's hair in a French braid circular pattern.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of lady who carried hairstyle for over 1 year

rae_rahy:

"She’s definitely goan carry this for two years."

amaa_sage:

"Y’all should chill out. Its obviously she has been delivered from whatever had been tormenting her and now she is in for a fresh start. Be kind. She was brave to come in to look renewed."

yemann_:

"Tell her not to carry this more than 3weeks."

katmbowers:

"Maybe illness prevented her from taking it out. ‍♀️ We never know the full story."

_toria1:

"How can someone leave their hair untreated for a whole year?"

whitee_kim:

"Na 4 years she go carry dis one "

_lynnvin:

"You guys should make sure she takes this one out mbok."

