Lady Who Carried Braided Hairstyle For Over 1 Year Undergoes Impressive Transformation
- Hair blogger, Nigerian Braids recently shared a video of a woman who transformed her hair after a long time
- According to the caption of the video shared by the hairstylist, the client had carried the hairstyle for over a year
- Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts
If you think a month is too long to carry a braided hairstyle then a story of a woman carrying her hairstyle for over 12 times that duration will have your jaws hanging.
Instagram blogger, @nigerianbraids, recently left social media users stunned after sharing a video of a lady who carried cornrows braided hairstyle for over a year.
In the video, the hairstylist is seen cutting off the aged braided hair which appeared to have been matted. This was only after the client had given the go-ahead.
After treating what's left of the hair, she restyles the client's hair in a French braid circular pattern.
Internet users react to video of lady who carried hairstyle for over 1 year
rae_rahy:
"She’s definitely goan carry this for two years."
amaa_sage:
"Y’all should chill out. Its obviously she has been delivered from whatever had been tormenting her and now she is in for a fresh start. Be kind. She was brave to come in to look renewed."
yemann_:
"Tell her not to carry this more than 3weeks."
katmbowers:
"Maybe illness prevented her from taking it out. ♀️ We never know the full story."
_toria1:
"How can someone leave their hair untreated for a whole year?"
whitee_kim:
"Na 4 years she go carry dis one "
_lynnvin:
"You guys should make sure she takes this one out mbok."
