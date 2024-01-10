A lady has shown off the process she went through to make a creative Ghana weaving hairstyle

The style was made from the front of her head, which had no hair and plaited to the back where she had hair

The video of the lady has generated several reactions online as many people debated her choice of hairstyle

A video of a lady making a unique hairstyle has gotten several reactions online. The hairstylist made an unusual Ghana weaving hairstyle for her customer, who sat patiently.

A lady makes a unique Ghana weaving hairstyle that got many talking. Source:@hairbisolabeautyempire/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The Ghana weaving started from the lady's forehead, very close to her brow. The stylist weaved it all the way to the point where the lady's hair started. The hairstyle was called Ghana weaving facecap.

Several persons wondered what prompted the lady to stress herself to make such a hairstyle.

See a video of the lady's hair below:

Netizens react to lady's unique Ghana weaving

Several social media users have commented on the lady's hairstyle. Some of the reactions are below:

@Gorgeouz:

"I done see my wedding hair."

@MariamMoot:

"Where are you located please. So I don’t mistakenly enter your shop."

@Jumanji_funniest_person:

"As a man, if my wife come with this hairstyle, I will leave the house for ever."

@user3310998443549:

"I'm already having headache on her behalf."

@sk:

"I actually like it, why are you people so bitter."

@mellin:

"You people don't let my mother see this, it will be her next hair style for the whole year."

@monicaugaji:

"The woman self no like the hair, see her face."

@Castytheagronomist:

"She is really disappointed."

@missireri:

"I don't understand why the hatred, she has really tried, looks good."

@Simplebillionaire:

It’s nice but why on her forehead na."

@QueenDee2022:

"l myself don't like hair irritating me on my forehead, imagine this hairstyle."

@boo'eh:

"Migraine screaming."

See a video of the completed hair below:

Video of woman's unique hairdo goes viral on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman went viral in a video over the nature of her hairstyle, which got a lot of people talking.

In the video, a hairstylist worked the hair while some women watched and took photos.

The hairstyle left many people who saw it amused and wondered about the rationale behind it.

Source: Legit.ng