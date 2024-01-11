A former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate, Doyin David, revealed to a fan that she can't give out her wigs

She made this statement in response to the fan who asked her to gift her one of her wigs, which she declined

Her words generated controversy online as she added that God would allow harm to happen to her before He helped

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Doyin David, has said she is not comfortable with giving out her wigs due to witchcraft.

The reality star's statement responded to a fan's request for one of her wigs. She further stirred controversies online by saying that God is not quick to respond to any harm that may come her way.

Doyin David says witchcraft is her reason for not giving out her used wigs. Source: @officialdoyin_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fan begs Doyin for a wig, she responds

The fan, identified as Jane, requested the wig, saying:

"Dash me one wig for new year na, up Nepa."

Doyin responded, saying she is managing the destiny she has. In her words:

"“Lord knows I’d love to give out some wigs but I’m so scared of witchcraft…..make dey no go collect the small destiny wey I Dey manage. I’m sorry babe.”

In response, another social media user, Oluwatosin, told Doyin:

“Daughter of Zion, stop thinking like that. Scare a sin, you need to be bold in the Lord, once you want to give out stuff, just imagine you spraying the blood of Jesus on it. The holy spirit will guide your path.”

Doyin fired back:

“No be only daughter of Zion…you guys don’t know that it’s only God I have and you know God na, the bad thing would’ve happened first before he’ll now intervene in a few years but the person go don first suffer welllll. Prevention is better than cure o.”

Netizens react to Doyin David's comments

Several people have reacted to the reality star's statement on God and her wigs. Some of them are below:

@iamchelseaeze:

'Ha God have mercy"

@ovayozarh:

"She said bad things would have happened to her before God intervene, a human with little faith."

@austino_milano:

"Understandable, but you can still buy another for the babe if you truly want to give. You can buy lesser sef."

@lucheeeey:

"She no lie, even heaven helps those who help themselves."

@just_jolloff:

"That’s one thing my mother has been warning me about since I was a kid, don’t share or borrow clothes or wigs. She said it all."

@cheffunmi_7:

"She no lie, that’s why I avoid people that constantly wants to use my personal belongings. You be winch?"

@dr_deee_:

"Even Jesus did not jump from the mountain and let God save him."

@iyalodeofabuja:

"You can be woke, yet be spiritually grounded. Not everything be ‘odiesi’"

Source: Legit.ng