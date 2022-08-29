A little Nigerian girl has melted hearts online with her appreciative gesture after receiving a gift from her father

The brilliant girl was gifted a dress by her dad and her reaction after seeing the dress was a sight to behold

Social media users are gushing over the video as some people wonder how she got such an appreciative spirit at a tender age

A little girl has received massive accolades from netizens following her genuine reaction to a gift.

The little girl was with her father in the living room when he brought out a new dress and presented it to her.

On sighting the dress, the excited little girl screamed with joy and hugged her father in such a sweet manner.

Her father went ahead to ask if she liked the dress and she responded in affirmation while admiring the dress.

Netizens react to sweet video

Million_daller said:

"I had to come watch here myself if there was a longer video."

@iamace101 stated:

"Awww. Best video I’ve seen in a while. So Adorable. She got a Appreciating heart."

@becalixious2 commented:

"So suiting to my eyes."

_die_ko_lo_la commented:

"Awww. Such a sweet girl! Very appreciative."

Ozor_iyanga_iii commented:

"As a father, this is the greatest thing that can happen to me. So beautiful and wholesome."

Chukkysmiles added:

"A child born with the spirit of gratitude."

Ifys.kitchen added:

"Awwww. When you show gratitude for the little someone has done for you, the person will want to do more. Always remember this."

Bekeebaby419 wrote:

"Na all these small small things Dem take dey collect husband from their mama hand."

Cedar_babystore added:

"The children of this generation are built differently, they know what is beautiful at a very young age, would even stand in front of the mirror to check themselves out properly. Thank you daddy for making baby girl happy."

