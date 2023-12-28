Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy Eke has always loved fashion, and it is evident in her outfits

Often dubbed as the queen of highlights, Mercy has won the Legit.ng's Readers Choice Awards for 2023 Most Stylish Female Celebrity

At the poll, she beats Rita Dominic, Toke Makinwa, and Regina Daniels to win the prize

Being stylish often attracts fans to celebrities as they tend to draw inspiration from them for style imitations. This has caused stiff competition in the fashion industry with various creative styles.

Legit.ng organised a poll on Facebook for readers to vote for their Most Stylish Female Celebrity. The options were popular actress Rita Dominic, reality star Mercy Eke, media personality Toke Makinwa, and actress Regina Daniels.

This year, the four have done well in their various fields. They have also shone on red carpet events with their glamorous outfits.

Mercy Eke clinches Legit.ng's Readers' Choice Awards for 2023 Most Stylish Female Celeb

Mercy Eke wins Legit.ng's Readers' Choice Awards for 2023 Most Stylish Celeb (Female)

At the end of the poll, Mercy Eke clinched the prize by winning the Legit.ng's Readers Choice Awards for 2023 Most Stylish Female Celeb with 57% of the votes. Rita Dominic came second with 29%, Toke Makinwa was in third position with 8%, while 6% of readers voted for Regina Daniels.

With this award, Mercy Eke is ready to give her fans another round of highlights in 2024. When it comes to making fashion statements in different outfits, she knows what strings to pull.

Aside from winning the BBNaija reality show in 2019, Mercy joined the 2023 All Stars edition and still made a mark, and she came second after Ilebaye Odiniya.

See lovely photos of Rita Dominic in the slides below:

Fans react to Legit.ng Readers' Choice Awards for 2023 Most Stylish Female Celeb

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from the poll.

Muhammad K. Muhammad:

"Mercy Eke earns my vote anyway!"

Emmanuel Miracle:

"Mercy always winning."

Atiti Loveth:

"Rita Dominic."

Vera Uche:

"Rita Dominic."

Sanitarian Lizzy:

"Rita Dominic."

Glory Paul:

"Regina Daniels."

Ruth Ndubuisi:

"Mercy Eke. Anytime, any day."

Chidinma Nwauwa"

"Mercy Eke and Rita Dominic."

Mercy Eke shows off massive shoe closet

Legit.ng earlier reported the clip Mercy Eke shared, which showed off all the shoes and bags in her closet as she cleaned her house.

In the clip, the fashion items took up massive space in her house as five people were seen organising the place.

Sneakers and slippers were arranged on the floor, while an ample space was for her bags; her sandals and covered shoes took the remaining space.

