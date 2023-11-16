BBNaija Mercy Eke has stated that she does not wear clothes twice as she gives them out

She made the statement during a question-and-answer session with her fans on social media

Fans have reacted to the response she gave as some people did not believe her words

Big Brother Naija star Mercy Eke has caused a buzz on social media after stating what she does to all her clothes after wearing them once.

The reality star, who emerged as the second runner-up in the All-Stars edition, had a question-and-answer session with her fans.

A follower had asked her what happened to all her clothes since she doesn't repeat them. In her response, she stated that she has a lot of people around her to whom she gives them to.

Mercy Eke says that people who want clothes can come to her

While explaining what she does to her wears, Eke told her followers that if they also want any of her outfits, they can contact her as she was willing to give them out to anyone.

This is not the first time that BBN Eke would be talking about her wears, she once showed off massive shoes and noted that her aides always arrange them for her.

See the clip of the question and answer session here:

Fans react to BBN Mercy Eke's video

Netizens have reacted to the clip of Eke with her fans. Here are some of the comments below.

@janesteve35:

"But she repeated that her pink sweater while in Biggies house."

@aridramagirl:

"Mgbeke feeling funky. You don’t repeat clothes but you are battling with insufficient English, an old cargo that should be washing baby clothing still clowning around."

@unusualladyp:

"We have checked and confirmed you are truly their Mother."

@co.nfidence5062:

"Man chaser don't repeat clothes normal because sugar daddy go pay."

@imole_alafia:

"She doesn’t repeat clothes on social media. Make una no take am personal o there is a life outside this SM space Biko , don’t be pressured astray."

@mimie:

"This is not bragging rights na .... mentalities sha . That's why I love Cuppy and her fam when u watch them you'll see how people that are up there monetarily behave like they literally have nothing to prove , wannabes be doing the most . Even Kylie Jenner dei repeat cloth and she's a billionaire in dollars."

"agimogechi:

"Why is she braging while she is still collecting money from fans? If she is truly riich as she claimed she won't be collecting money from fans."

@omoshalewansoro:

"The things these people think is flex. How much are the clothes? Try and buy a $5000/N5million shirt dress and don’t repeat it ."

@princediamod:

"With her multi colored skin."

@christydinma1:

"You only don’t repeat cloths that made it to the gram.no ve everyday person the take pictures."

Uche Maduagwu claims 90% of Nollywood stars wear bend-down clothes.

Legit. ng had earlier reported that controversial actor Maduagwu had claimed that some thespians patronise second hand clothes and parade them as new ones.

He noted that most of them sent their assistance to get the clothes so their fans would not see them buying such.

Maduagwu also claimed that he has been on movie locations with some of the actors who do such, yet they brag about designer's name on the red carpet.

