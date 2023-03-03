Movie star, Destiny Etiko is unarguably one of Nollywood's vivacious and talented actressES whose onscreen presence has earned her the love of many people. However, when it comes to fashion, it appears she falls short in that department.

A few weeks ago was Valentine's Day and Destiny was among the stars who had photoshoots sporting red looks as is the theme with Lover's Day.

Photos of Destiny in different looks. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

She shared photos of her look and not so many people were impressed. In the photos, the actress rocked a form-fitting catsuit featuring red embellishments and a headpiece.

The look featured v-patterns strategically placed to bring out her curves as per usual.

As expected, the photos went viral, attracting trolls to her comment section like ants to sugar. From blasting the actress to dragging her entire glam team, these trolls took no prisoners.

One would think that this should be enough reason for her to heed the advice of concerned fans. But, if there is anything Destiny Etiko has shown over the years, it is that she plays by nobody's rules but hers.

Destiny Etiko and her love for form-fitting ensembles

The self-acclaimed drama doll is as daring on screen as she is in real life. And if there is one thing she is not afraid to show off asides from her talent as an actor, it is certainly her curvaceous body.

Rumoured to have had some work done on her body, the movie star never misses out on any opportunity to flaunt her enviable curves.

Destiny who is rarely ever seen in free garments makes it a point of duty to remind fans about her gorgeously carved body and judging by how consistent she is with her style, it appears the trolling doesn't faze her.

Destiny Etiko speaks on why she dresses the way she does

In a 2019 Punch interview, the actress stated that she 'loves to dress classy'.

Going further, she said she loves dresses that show off her 'killer curves'. Now while the classy bit remains highly debated among fashionistas displeased with her sense of style, it is not the same for her.

Destiny is one actress who - dressed in the most troll-worthy look - carries herself with an air of confidence that would have the likes of Kanye West taking down notes.

A trip to her Instagram page shows the actress is a huge fan of BBL fashion and will not to be bullied into conforming to societal standards of acceptable fashion standard for women.

Why BBL fashion works for Destiny Etiko

You may have come across the term 'BBL fashion' on social media. As the name implies, this is a fashion trend that mostly caters to hour-glass figures - both natural and those who have undergone BBL surgeries.

Fashion is a prevailing style of dress during a particular time and in this era of BBL surgeries, a lot of fast fashion brands are churning out bright colours, cutouts, lace-up, body-hugging and spandex attire for lovers of these looks.

One of whom is Destiny.

The actress is an influencer for numerous clothing brands and it goes without saying that her figure gets her the desired attention for mouth-watering deals with such companies.

Following this logic, her love for clingy clothes makes a lot of sense. It is why despite the constant bashing she receives online, she remains unfazed.

After all, what's a little trolling if her sense of style rakes in a lot of money for her!

