2023 has been a lot for content creators and skit makers who churned out back-to-back videos to entertain their fans.

As the year draws to a close, Legit.ng has organised its Readers Choice Awards to give people a chance to celebrate the hard work of their favourite celebrities.

Mr Macaroni, others nominated for Best Skitmaker of 2023 award

One of the categories for the Legit.ng Readers Choice Award is the Best Skitmaker of the Year category.

The category included three popular and talented skitmakers, namely Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, aka Sabinus, Isaac Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, aka Taaooma and Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni.

These skit makers were able to win fans over in 2023 with their impressive videos laced with humour, and it earned them spots on the nomination list.

Sabinus wins Legit.ng’s Readers Choice Awards

After a round of voting, Sabinus emerged as the 2023 Best Skitmaker Award winner. He bagged the highest number of votes totalling 70%.

Coming in second place was Taaooma with 16% votes, Layi Wasabi came in third with 10%, and Mr Macaroni had 4% of the total votes cast.

Congratulations to Sabinus on his 2023 Best Skitmaker Award win.

