Talented Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, is one Nigerian celebrity who has continued to wow fans with her sense of style.

With a stunning body and the confidence to match, the talented screen goddess is never afraid to show it on and off social media.

The actress slayed the look. Photo credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

If she isn't leaving jaws hanging in gorgeous dresses, she is setting the internet ablaze in hot stunning fit, as she did recently.

The actress shared photos of herself rocking a stylish black jumpsuit. However, this isn't just any regular jumpsuit.

The body-hugging jumpsuit which has one leg designed in a lacey/sheer fabric was tailored right for her body as it flattered her curves beautifully.

It is safe to say Ini Edo did justice to the mono strap fit.

Source: Legit.ng