Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ini Edo, is a lover of all things glamorous and a brief trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

The actress loves to look good. Photo credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

The screen diva has got curves in the right places and is never afraid to flaunt it.

White is a colour most people shy away from as one can easily go wrong with styling it. However, it appears Ini Edo, has unlocked the secret to always looking her best in all-white outfits.

Below are ten photos of the Nollywood actress slaying in white:

1. Pantsuit

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Stunning jumpsuit

3. Button-down dress

4. Keeping it casual

5. Stylish deconstructed piece

6. Looking sparkling in 2-piece suit

7. This stunning dress

8. Another way to style the deconstructed piece

9. This look is pure perfection

10. Showing off her legs in this cute number

White is the new cool

Nigerian celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, can easily be described as fun and breezy when it comes to her sense of style and it isn't hard to see why.

The mother of one who has an affinity for high-heeled shoes and expensive bags is clearly living her best life and holds no apologies for it.

While her younger sister, Laura Ikeji is more vivacious when it comes to expressing herself in fashion, Linda leans more towards the simple but classy style.

Source: Legit