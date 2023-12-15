A wedding is a special occasion in people's lives, that comes with some attractions including the outfits for the day

The dominant colour of the event may be the same but the styles are usually different and glamorous

The various styles give one a beautiful look, set one apart as a guest, and reveals one's love for fashion

A wedding ceremony comes with a lot of varieties. It goes beyond what the hosts are wearing and transcends to what the guests turn up with. For some hosts, a unique attire is shared for the wedding guests who then decide which traditional look, or otherwise they decide to turn up with.

The choice of one's look for this special occasion tells a lot about the person's fashion taste. This makes some people to go the extra mile to look good.

Let's take a look at various stylish traditional looks for wedding guests.

1. Ankara wears

Ankara is an age-long fabric which can be styled in various ways. Whether you sew it into a gown, a skirt/trousers, a blouse, or any other style, it fits still.

To make your Ankara style look glamorous, you can blend it with a net material or any other design to give it a distinct look. Also, do not forget the appropriate accessory to match your look.

See pictures of actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie wearing an Ankara outfit in the slides below:

2. Corset designs

If you want to turn up at a wedding looking all 'snatched', a corset will do justice to your outfit. It is currently in vogue and is being embraced by many women. However, be conscious of your size and that which suits your shape so that you do experience any form of discomfort all through the event.

See photos of actress Anita Joseph glamming up in a corset dress in the slides below:

3. Lace outfits

Lace comes in different designs, quality, and they make wedding occasions colourful. Wedding guests can either sew their outfits with a lace material alone or blend it with other designs to give it a unique look. Combining it with 'gele' will also give you a beautiful traditional look.

See photos of a lace dress below:

4. Jump-Suit

A jump-suit is an integral part of fashion that will not be outdated anytime soon. It is unique and worn with either Ankara, lace or any other material.

It gives you a chic look, and it is essential that you wear the one that fits into your body shape.

See photos of actress Mary Lazarus on a jump suit:

5. Boubou styles

Boubou are loosely-worn outfits that gives off rich aunty vibes. It comes in different styles and can be worn by wedding guests.

When picking this outfit, check out the colour combination and endeavour to match it with the right shoe and hand bag.

See photos of media personality Toke Makinwa in boubou in the slides below:

