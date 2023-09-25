A trending video online left viewers puzzled as they witnessed a heated altercation between two adults

The footage circulated on the TikTok platform, showed two women engaged in a fierce confrontation

Shockingly, one of them, who happens to be a hairstylist, was seen putting scissors on the freshly braided hair of the other woman

A Viral video has captured the curiosity of many as they try to figure out how the two adults involved got to that point.

The clip sighted by Legit.ng on the video-sharing app TikTok saw two grown-up women engaged in a heated fight; one, who happened to be a hairstylist, was seen cutting the freshly made braids of another woman.

Hairstylist goes haywire on client for not paying for her braids

Source: Instagram

The braider was furious in her action as she hurled insults at the woman for refusing to pay her after she was done making the hair.

The customer in question claimed that she had no money to give the stylist, which landed them in the unsalvageable commotion.

