A young girl has taken to social media to 'pepper' internet users with a video of her hair

In the trending clip reposted on Instagram, she is seen brushing her long and thick natural hair

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with some complimenting the hair and others in awe

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the era of the natural hair movement, a lot of women have put energy into growing out their God-given locs.

However, not all of them can boast of achieving their desired length - at least not like this young girl who has gone viral online.

Photos of the long-haired girl. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Almost every African woman dreams of possessing long and thick natural hair. And this girl is living the dream.

In a video reposted by @yabaleftonline, the girl can be seen standing in front of the camera and brushing her thick tresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She bends to show her nape as she continues to brush, perhaps in a bid to prove that it is indeed natural.

Social media users react to lady flaunting long natural hair

Many people who reacted to the video complimented her hair.

Check out comments below:

iamfelixadeoye_:

"This girls will soon kidnap you and collect your natural bone straight."

kingkhobee:

"See some people saying goals, when y’all hairlines and edges are already singing “I surrender all”"

haryor_gift:

"Omo see hair I don use mine do contribution for meeting."

ji_cece:

"My sisters hair is like that when she silk presses,mines almost too but shorter."

phurburnie08:

"It's not I think she fixed in btw. But it's beautiful!!! ❤️"

wurawealth._:

"I have finally seen someone whose hair has more volume and length than mine."

theyyluv.rita:

"If you compliment her now, she go say the hair don cut finish "

Video shows how young girl's dreadlocks were combed out in a 2-month process

While most people often chop off their dreadlocks when they want to start afresh, it appears one doesn't necessarily have to lose all that hair.

A video posted by a US-based salon, @obeythecrownlocbar, showed how they were successfully able to revamp a young lady's hair post-dreadlock phase.

In the audio of the video, the mother of the young girl revealed that it took her two and a half month to successfully comb out her daughter's shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Source: Legit.ng