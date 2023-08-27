Reactions have trailed an intriguing video of an influencer who spent about N75,000 to braid her hair

The surprising clip showed her rushing to a posh salon to take down the braids after six days of flaunting it

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many criticising her for taking it down

A Nigerian lady, Tracy Loveday, has sparked an uproar online after sharing a video via her official TikTok account.

The intriguing video showed the lady visiting a salon to take down her braids six days after she got it done.

Lady takes out N75k braids after 6 days

Source: TikTok

Tracy spent N75,000 on the braids

According to her, she spent N75,000 on the braids but she had to take it out due to some reasons which she explained in the video.

Firstly, she reiterated that being an influencer meant she had to take so many photos and she couldn't do that with the same hairstyle.

She also noted that she quickly gets 'bored' of a particular hairstyle after flaunting it for a short while.

Reactions trail video of lady taking out her braids after 6 days

Massive reactions have trailed the video as netizens share their thoughts about her action.

While some netizens criticized her for taking out the braids, others slammed her for spending such an amount on braiding.

@whizbelle said:

"You say wetin, I’m still rocking my 10k braid of almost 3 months. Dey play."

@rajipeju stated:

"Come with you to Wer exactly! Me wey dey carry hair for a month. Make I follow you go Wer I no know! A sa ku ilawo lonii."

@africasweetheartweddings reacted:

"You people have money o, me dash stylist 75k for braids? No way!"

@mimico360 commented:

"Even if I have the money so much I can’t change my hair every six days I might run mad."

@yay_toon_day said:

"Oh 75k? it’s even cheap. I did mines for 750k and carried it for just 5mins. Cause I don’t like carrying the same hairstyle for an hour plus."

@kingkokoskitchen added:

"Ayam on low cut and na my younger brother cut am for me with scissors. 75k is even more than my salary."

Lady braids hair for N220k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as @janeal__ has shared a video showcasing the braids she got for a total cost of 220,000 naira. The video revealed the step-by-step process, from washing her hair to completing the braiding.

The proud lady shared more details about her expensive hairstyle while obliging netizens not to tackle her. With the statement, she emphasised the versatility and durability of the human hair extensions she used for the braids.

The video provided an in-depth look at the entire process, highlighting the lightweight and tangle-free nature of the braids. Janeal said she used three bundles of 22-inch human hair extensions, each costing about 60,000 naira.

Source: Legit.ng