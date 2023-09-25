A TikTok video of a young Nigerian couple who got married and relocated to Canada within three months has captured the attention of many viewers

The video chronicled their journey from applying for their visas, undergoing medical tests, celebrating their wedding, and finally settling in their new home

The bride, who was overjoyed by the turn of events, shared various clips of her preparations for the big day, her stunning white gown, and her arrival in Canada with her husband

A heartwarming video of a young Nigerian couple who fulfilled their dream of marrying and moving to Canada in just three months has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which has amassed thousands of views, showed the couple’s incredible journey from the moment they applied for their visas, to the day they exchanged their vows, and finally to the day they landed in their new country.

Nigerian couple relocated to Canada. TikTok/@bebit

Source: TikTok

The bride, ecstatic about the whole experience, documented every step of the way with a camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerian lady moves to Canada with husband

She captured the scenes of her and her husband going for their medical tests, receiving their visas, shopping for their wedding outfits, and packing their bags.

She also shared clips of her wedding day, where she looked gorgeous in her white gown, and her husband looked handsome in his dress.

The video ended with the couple arriving in Canada.

The video has touched the hearts of many TikTok users, who left positive comments and congratulated the couple on their love and successful immigration.

The video is a testament to the power of love and determination inspiring many who aspire to start a new life in a different country.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Couple separates as husband relocates to Canada, wife joins him 8 months later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a couple’s long-awaited reunion in a foreign land has warmed hearts.

The husband had bid farewell to his wife in Nigeria and embarked on a journey to another country.

The video captured their heartfelt goodbye at the airport as they hugged and kissed each other, not knowing when they would see each other again.

Source: Legit.ng